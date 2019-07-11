As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Rose, Altfest L J & Company Trimmed Its Position by $3.12 Million; Bce (BCE) Holder Bollard Group Upped Its Stake by $1.41 Million as Share Value Rose

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 53.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 19,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,918 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 36,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.45. About 3.51 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – Exxon CEO: Trump tariffs move us ‘in the opposite direction’ from tax cut and deregulation benefits; 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 32,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 199,390 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.85M, up from 167,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.47. About 537,154 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF MTN DEBENTURES; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.21 billion for 19.76 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 158,469 shares to 208,803 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,601 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

