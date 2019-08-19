As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined, Wills Financial Group Decreased Holding by $356,320; State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Holding in Newpark Res (NR) Has Increased as Share Price Rose

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NR) by 34.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 82,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.81% . The institutional investor held 318,516 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 236,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Newpark Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $611.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.8. About 557,018 shares traded or 31.37% up from the average. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 28.02% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 24/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC NR.N SAYS ANTHONY J. BEST APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Asset Mgmt Limited Buys Into Newpark Re; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Exits Newpark Re; 23/04/2018 – DJ Newpark Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NR); 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES NAMES ANTHONY J. BEST NEW CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 Newpark Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces New Chairman; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Anthony J. Best Named as New Chairman

Wills Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 9.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wills Financial Group Inc sold 4,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 43,405 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, down from 47,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $69.44. About 6.11M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL

Wills Financial Group Inc, which manages about $151.77 million and $147.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13,434 shares to 89,428 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna Financial Corporation holds 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 14,998 shares. 328,173 are owned by Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Or has 1.76% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 67,744 shares. 50,684 are owned by Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc. Amg Funds Limited Liability Com accumulated 16,239 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 353,080 shares. Boston Prtnrs has 6,356 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 175,620 shares. Moreover, Barnett has 0.12% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,711 shares. 95,389 were accumulated by Farmers Comml Bank. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). State Street holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 204.24 million shares. Cadinha And Lc reported 0.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Northstar Group owns 24,154 shares.

