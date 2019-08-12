As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Pinnacle Advisory Group Has Trimmed Holding; As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Share Value Declined, Robotti Robert Has Lifted Stake by $482,085

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc sold 5,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, down from 14,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.69M shares traded or 29.66% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert bought 17,855 shares as the company's stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 227,504 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, up from 209,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.39. About 2.65 million shares traded or 6.00% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500.

Robotti Robert, which manages about $283.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 120,639 shares to 318,039 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyline Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,940 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.



Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 215,634 shares to 270,926 shares, valued at $17.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 1.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).