As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Broderick Brian C Lowered Its Stake; Granite Point Capital Management LP Increased Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Position

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 11,271 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 54,343 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 65,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $68.43. About 7.10M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) by 90.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 1.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 3.05 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.73 million, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.16. About 183,172 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 06/03/2018 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and 2017 Financial Results; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neuberger Berman Altern Long S (NLSIX) by 36,364 shares to 263,616 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 2,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Robeco Boston Partners Long Sh (BPIRX).

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 28,396 shares to 11,604 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jianpu Technology Inc by 91,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,294 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

