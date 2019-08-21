As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined, Ruffer Llp Has Raised by $46.32 Million Its Holding; Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Decreased Icf International (ICFI) Position by $2.25 Million

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Icf International Inc (ICFI) by 96.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 29,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 1,003 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76,000, down from 30,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Icf International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $82.19. About 92,676 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 578,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 3.51 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283.55 million, up from 2.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 9.32M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 29/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Victory Over Exxon In Federal Lawsuit; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 90,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $517,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coeur Mng Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67M shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt holds 1.62% or 61,075 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 85,235 shares. 150,462 are held by Ameritas Investment Prns. Horrell Cap has 0.06% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Prudential Public Limited Com has invested 0.62% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 150 were reported by Loeb Ptnrs. Aull And Monroe Investment Mgmt Corporation invested in 49,493 shares or 2.14% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins accumulated 0.84% or 69,026 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt accumulated 15,281 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Srb Corporation holds 9.5% or 1.25 million shares. Grassi Invest Mgmt has invested 1.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Essex Investment Mgmt Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 38,225 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Cap Research Glob reported 62.42 million shares stake. 120,075 were accumulated by Capital Inv Counsel. Boys Arnold Company Incorporated has 141,654 shares.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2,140 shares to 52,138 shares, valued at $24.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Okta Inc by 13,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

