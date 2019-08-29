As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined, Reilly Financial Advisors Has Decreased Stake; South State Position in Dominion Energy (D) Has Increased as Market Value Declined

South State Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 4,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 45,867 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 41,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $77.56. About 2.10 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – SEES OPERATING EPS TO GROW AT COMPOUNDED ANNUAL RATE OF 6-8% FROM 2017 TO 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $68.43. About 5.88M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil; 06/03/2018 – ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11M and $770.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 22,482 shares to 85,559 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roanoke Asset Management Corporation Ny holds 9,333 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Associate has invested 0.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Marietta Investment Prns Ltd holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 59,096 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal General Grp Public Ltd has invested 1.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lynch In holds 2.98% or 111,387 shares in its portfolio. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 28,990 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 10,372 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 8.12 million shares stake. Cwm Limited Liability Com owns 0.83% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 513,956 shares. Hallmark Cap Mngmt invested in 217,221 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Pettee Invsts Incorporated holds 3.42% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 67,122 shares. Whittier Of Nevada reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cna Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 14,998 shares. Boston Rech Management Incorporated reported 1.79% stake.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Cap Advisers Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 60,797 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com reported 5,560 shares. 43,741 are held by Eastern National Bank & Trust. Horizon Investments Limited holds 22,348 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Howe & Rusling, New York-based fund reported 2,438 shares. Bellecapital Interest Ltd invested 0.42% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Confluence Wealth Limited Company reported 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 44,369 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Group Incorporated invested in 0.15% or 1.96 million shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv reported 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.06% or 907,358 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 0.03% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 106,141 were reported by Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Com. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd accumulated 24,657 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust owns 3,283 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK had bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Materials Select Spdr Fund (XLB) by 9,723 shares to 9,665 shares, valued at $537,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,938 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).