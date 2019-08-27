As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined, Holder Sentinel Trust Company Lba Decreased Stake by $302,240; Shareholder Graham Capital Management LP Increased Encore Cap Group (Put) (ECPG) Holding

Sentinel Trust Company Lba decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sentinel Trust Company Lba sold 3,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 9,761 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $789,000, down from 13,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sentinel Trust Company Lba who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $67.28. About 2.99 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Rev $68.21B; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) (ECPG) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 48,420 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 13/03/2018 – FTC: Encore Plus Solutions, Inc. and Nordic Clinical, Inc. – March 12, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group 1Q Rev $317M; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 07/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 14-15; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX CITES UPDATED RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 TRIAL; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.14% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv accumulated 12,863 shares. Artemis Investment Management Llp has 0.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). M&T Bankshares Corp invested in 1.44% or 3.41M shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Corporation Oh has invested 1.73% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stellar Cap Mngmt Lc owns 35,758 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 2.27M shares. Blume Cap has invested 0.86% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Westchester Cap Incorporated holds 4.12% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 119,143 shares. Campbell Newman Asset, Wisconsin-based fund reported 16,954 shares. Towercrest, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,623 shares. Victory Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Meridian Mngmt invested 0.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) holds 15,300 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Sentinel Trust Company Lba, which manages about $367.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust Ser (SPY) by 82,899 shares to 110,344 shares, valued at $31.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 150,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 525,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ak Stl Corp (Prn).

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $45.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 43,590 are owned by Citadel Advsrs Lc. California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 39,827 shares. Sei owns 1,045 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 496,343 are held by Pembroke Mngmt. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Assetmark holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Icon Advisers has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Nordea Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) or 135,728 shares. Second Curve Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 10.45% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) or 503,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 75,404 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company invested in 0% or 10,387 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 17,405 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0% or 11,200 shares in its portfolio. Ejf Capital Lc invested 0.88% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).