As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined, Holder Rwwm Has Cut by $1.41 Million Its Stake; Marietta Investment Partners Decreased Its Caterpillar (CAT) Holding by $1.89 Million

Rwwm Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc sold 18,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 151,705 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.64 million, down from 170,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 03/04/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prize Expands as South American Focus Increases; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Oil-Equivalent Production Down 6%, Adjusted Output Down 3%; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 07/03/2018 – Exxon sees earnings doubling by 2025 at current oil prices; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 68.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 13,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 6,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $859,000, down from 20,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.78. About 3.51M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Backlog Grows as Torrid Order Pace Strains Supply; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE; 04/04/2018 – MACHINE EXPLOSION AT CATERPILLAR IN MAPLETON, ILLINOIS: WMBD; 05/03/2018 – Caterpillar was the biggest contributor of gains to the Dow, rising 3.2 percent; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program; 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New CFO; Current CFO Halverson’s Retirement Is Effective May 4 — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – TOM PELLETTE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 11.57 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $304.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) by 3,487 shares to 20,327 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

