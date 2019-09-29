As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined, Holder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Has Lowered by $486,324 Its Stake; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake by $541,800 as Share Value Rose

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 34.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 2,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 4,165 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05M, down from 6,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $248.03. About 821,953 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 8,901 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Berkley W R Corporation reported 4.91% stake. Schroder Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Holowesko Ptnrs Ltd holds 1.57M shares or 9.94% of its portfolio. Holt Advsrs Ltd Dba Holt Partners L P, a Texas-based fund reported 18,593 shares. 21,069 were reported by Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc. Cohen Lawrence B reported 1.84% stake. Ballentine Prtnrs Llc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Company has 21,654 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can has invested 0.86% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). New York-based Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.51% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Macquarie Gru Limited holds 177,610 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa Incorporated has 375,108 shares. Jmg Fincl Group Incorporated Limited owns 3,415 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Crawford Inv Counsel invested in 0.72% or 331,407 shares. Westwood Mngmt Corp Il has 7,312 shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I Am Overweighting Exxon Mobil – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Some Energy Short Sellers Feeling Squeezed – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Upstream Segment Will Continue to Drive Growth for XOM Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Has A Strong Growth Plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00M and $478.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Industries Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2,350 shares to 8,265 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 32,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Princeton Strategies Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc has 0.54% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 8,370 shares. Moreover, Monetary Management Group has 0.53% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Pictet Asset Ltd accumulated 0.15% or 283,699 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Inc holds 1.49% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 77,940 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 2,150 shares stake. Pictet Cie (Europe) reported 8,687 shares stake. Grandfield Dodd holds 0.09% or 3,630 shares in its portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 50,738 shares. Regent Invest Ltd Liability Co holds 0.45% or 5,456 shares. Prudential Inc has 310,870 shares. Us State Bank De invested in 0.07% or 101,581 shares. Creative Planning reported 32,553 shares. Burns J W accumulated 1.44% or 24,678 shares. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Lc holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 14,631 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.41% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).