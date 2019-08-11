As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined, Holder Hemenway Trust Company Lowered Holding by $1.16 Million; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holder Ecofin LTD Has Decreased Stake as Share Value Rose

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 104,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 344,418 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 449,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 1.55M shares traded or 56.05% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 25.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 14,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 42,948 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 57,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.69M shares traded or 29.66% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES INFLATIONARY PRESSURES IN GULF COAST, PERMIAN; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’; 19/03/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares March Cash Distribution; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9,319 shares to 146,205 shares, valued at $18.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 43,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

