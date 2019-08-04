As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined, Holder Barry Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $345,760; Chesley Taft & Associates Has Raised Its Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) as Stock Value Rose

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 37,653 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 41,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49M shares traded or 79.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 13.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 6,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 53,698 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 million, up from 47,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56M shares traded or 57.20% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning

Barry Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $681.59M and $319.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 53,963 shares to 624,839 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDF) by 14,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 81,021 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 14,984 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Management Corporation holds 0.87% or 73,960 shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.3% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 15,635 were accumulated by Wealthquest. Vision Mngmt Inc stated it has 3,827 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Murphy Cap Mngmt Inc reported 117,800 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd holds 19,230 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 4,308 shares. Sabal Tru, a Florida-based fund reported 406,029 shares. Zacks Inv Management has invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 14,323 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson Company owns 0.96% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 705,749 shares. Meritage has 0.13% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 15,281 shares. National Asset invested 0.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $249.74 million activity. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Monday, February 11. Jejurikar Shailesh had sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143 on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 was made by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. Sheppard Valarie L had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.93M. On Friday, February 15 the insider Matthew Price sold $1.98M. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 4,395 shares worth $428,789.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2,290 shares to 143,158 shares, valued at $22.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 8,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,225 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp Com.