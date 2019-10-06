As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined, Cacti Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $540,000; Hawiian Elec (HE) Holder Wellington Shields & Company Has Lifted Stake by $946,000

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in Hawiian Elec (HE) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The institutional investor held 81,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53M, up from 59,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Hawiian Elec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 240,799 shares traded. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500.

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 379,029 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.74M, down from 386,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.59 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Makes Spirited Pitch for Integrated Model — CERAWeek Market Talk; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold HE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.40% more from 56.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0% or 15,368 shares. Tru Of Vermont accumulated 1,621 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Republic Invest Management invested in 23,238 shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.08% or 24,017 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) for 178,439 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Bartlett & Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.04% stake. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al stated it has 9,808 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Synovus Fin Corp has 0.01% invested in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust accumulated 29,305 shares or 0% of the stock. Interest Grp holds 0.04% or 212,827 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability invested in 9,400 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management has 767,332 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 60,000 are owned by Banque Pictet And Cie Sa.

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $211.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3,749 shares to 11,947 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc Com (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,575 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greylin Inv Mangement holds 396,671 shares or 6.83% of its portfolio. Wealthquest Corporation has invested 0.39% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Semper Augustus Invs Group Lc holds 110,024 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Carlson Capital Mgmt accumulated 8,310 shares. Cordasco Network owns 0.28% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,775 shares. Gm Advisory Gru Inc reported 0.16% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 7,011 were accumulated by Northside Limited Liability. Agf Invests America accumulated 0.99% or 38,029 shares. 115,031 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 1.1% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2.67M shares. Pioneer Bankshares N A Or holds 68,727 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Saturna holds 0.01% or 6,241 shares. California-based Alethea Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Independent Investors stated it has 2.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).