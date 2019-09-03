As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined, Birinyi Associates Has Raised Holding; Egerton Capital Uk Llp Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Lowered by $458.98 Million

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 170.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 18,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 29,250 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $68.27. About 3.71 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon sees earnings doubling by 2025 at current oil prices; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate

Egerton Capital Uk Llp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp sold 1.86M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 606,869 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.05M, down from 2.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $229.89. About 1.46 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 225 shares to 5,691 shares, valued at $9.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 3,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,300 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Egerton Capital Uk Llp, which manages about $14.07 billion and $14.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 330,142 shares to 3.34M shares, valued at $703.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.29M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.52 billion for 15.24 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.