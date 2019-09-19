As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Valuation Declined, Altfest L J & Company Boosted Its Position by $1.46 Million; Arbiter Partners Capital Management Stake in At&T (Put) (T) Cut by $4.29 Million as Stock Value Rose

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (Put) (T) by 48.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 140,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69 million, down from 270,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.12. About 14.63M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: ONLINE TV IS NOT MAKING MONEY FOR US TODAY, IT WILL; 13/03/2018 – AT&T `NO BLACK-OUT’ OFFER CAN BE INTRODUCED AT MERGER TRIAL; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR: Will Better Cash Flow, Leverage Preserve AT&T Rtg?; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO John Stephens Made Comments at Deutsche Bank Conference; 11/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo scoop w/@davidshephardson; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES RATIFY MOBILITY SOUTHEAST PACT; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Time Warner Trial (Correct); 03/04/2018 – Tower One Wireless Acquires Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 13/04/2018 – AT&T Goes on Offensive in Time Warner Merger Case (Video)

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 113.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 19,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 36,182 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, up from 16,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $72.47. About 3.58M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Capital Expenditures $4.87B; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Exxon Mobile – 04/10/2018 05:44 PM; 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $375.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 10,591 shares to 3,950 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 12,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,451 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

