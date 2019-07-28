As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Capital Investment Counsel Decreased Holding; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Liberty Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $961,346 as Share Price Rose

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: AFTER 2022, FURTHER REDUCTION IN GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 7.5 BCM PER YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS BUYBACKS WILL DEPEND ON OIL PRICES, CASH BALANCES; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO urges New York prosecutor to rethink climate change probe; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 1.29% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 2.87 million shares. Advsrs Ok stated it has 12.9% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Boys Arnold & invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jolley Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 19,855 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill has 398,259 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Company has 26,308 shares. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 33,573 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 9.59M shares. Somerset Grp Lc reported 0.92% stake. 28,212 are owned by Bollard Grp Inc Ltd Com. Sol Cap Management holds 11,995 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. North Star Asset Mgmt invested in 93,470 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Aspen Investment Mgmt holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 14,256 shares. Bartlett Commerce Limited Liability Company reported 339,925 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shoker Inv Counsel Inc has 0.41% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 9,383 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd reported 273,506 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma stated it has 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Scholtz Ltd holds 8,730 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset Management reported 76,622 shares stake. 3,385 were reported by Strategic Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Pennsylvania Tru reported 28,153 shares. Middleton And Com Ma has invested 1.85% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Rosenbaum Jay D owns 2.29% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 20,475 shares. James Invest holds 333,692 shares. Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak, Iowa-based fund reported 28,439 shares. Moneta Grp Inc Inv Advsr Limited has 0.2% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 32,775 shares. Altfest L J invested in 208,803 shares or 0.8% of the stock. King Luther Capital has invested 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

