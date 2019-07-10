As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Aviance Capital Management Raised Stake; Boston Family Office Upped Its Position in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by $602,829 as Share Value Declined

Aviance Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17060.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc bought 58,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,690 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 million, up from 342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $76.43. About 6.92 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – Exxon CEO Woods to Break Long-Held Practice of Quarterly Silence; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 2,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,165 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 14,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $251.72. About 777,900 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Selling Philip Morris And Buying Becton Dickinson – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On QUALCOMM, Incorporated (QCOM) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Becton, Dickinson Closes Out Its Fiscal Year With a Bang – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 12, 2018.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 3,145 shares to 72,590 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,085 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Invest Advsr owns 0.12% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3,710 shares. 11,953 were accumulated by Somerset Company. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 125,287 shares. Bailard holds 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 2,044 shares. 967 were accumulated by Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corp. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 722,812 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Tctc Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 1,570 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 3,746 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd owns 3,803 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Ltd has invested 0.18% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Barrett Asset invested in 303 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dupont Capital Management owns 73,074 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Ser Advsr Inc accumulated 323,170 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America Inc owns 11,123 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Retirement Strategies: A Look At Exxon – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon slides as earnings, revenues disappoint – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Exxon Does – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: The Stabroek Baker’s Dozen – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 4,649 shares to 31,512 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) by 5,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,275 shares, and cut its stake in Virtus Cumberland Municipal Bond Etf.