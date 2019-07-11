As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Rose, Hyman Charles D Raised Holding; Cardinal Health (CAH) Stake Has Increased by Kwmg Llc

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 113.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 46,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 41,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.46. About 1.77M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 28/03/2018 – Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to Lack of Supplies; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Raises Dividend to 47.63c Vs. 46.24c; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE; 24/04/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: ‘MODEST GROWTH’ IN FY19 GAAP EPS EXPECTED; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET; 26/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 9,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,858 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.97 million, up from 163,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $77.51. About 6.16M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. Piedmont Invest Advsr accumulated 235,260 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund reported 1.49 million shares. Finance Counselors Inc reported 240,570 shares stake. Synovus Finance holds 0.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 370,662 shares. Principal Group Incorporated owns 0.57% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 7.59 million shares. Middleton & Ma reported 143,190 shares. Beaumont Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 38,680 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Rampart Inv Mngmt Co Limited Com invested 0.35% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Shufro Rose Co Limited Liability Company holds 223,487 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Cap Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 203,212 shares. Cornerstone Capital holds 14,137 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Hendley & stated it has 11,880 shares. Moreover, Duff Phelps Inv has 0.06% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 45,625 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Ltd has 5,139 shares.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 8,611 shares to 41,054 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 1,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,215 shares, and cut its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ).