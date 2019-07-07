As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Has Decreased Stake; As Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Cut Its Holding by $895,104

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 27,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 752,247 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.45 million, down from 780,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Citizens Financial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 2.73 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – $750 MLN NOTES CONSIST OF $500 MLN 3.700% FIXED-RATE NOTES DUE 2023, $250 MLN FLOATING-RATE NOTES DUE 2023; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group to Launch Citizens Access, a Nationwide Direct-to-Consumer Digital Platform; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE CO’S BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER ONE RATIO BY ABOUT 18 BASIS POINTS AT DEAL CLOSE; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 4,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,327 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 27,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 4.44 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 25/05/2018 – Russian pledges continued support for Rosneft-Exxon venture; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 21/05/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO FAVOR GOIL AS EXXON MOBIL OIL BLOCK PARTNER; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.42 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 7.95% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CFG’s profit will be $435.43M for 9.44 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

