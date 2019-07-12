As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Rose, Capital Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Holding; As Fedex (FDX) Shares Declined, Haverford Financial Services Has Increased Holding by $3.49 Million

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.62. About 4.30M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ALBERS RETIREMENT IS EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 07/03/2018 – EXXON’S CHAPMAN: EXPECT COMPANY TO MAKE MORE DIVESTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 59.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 19,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,503 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34M, up from 32,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $167.57. About 2.89 million shares traded or 34.37% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Second Package Is Found From Same Sender as Bomb at FedEx Facility Near Austin; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Gonzalez: Congressman Gonzalez Issues Statement on Explosion at FedEx Facility in Schertz, Texas; 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT & CEO MICHAEL L. DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG; 21/03/2018 – Texas bomber suspect kills self as police close in, officials say; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: TRC Offer Price 4.36% Below May 11 Closing Price; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES BUYING SMALL NUMBER OF TESLA ELECTRIC VEHICLES; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX RESPONDS TO INCIDENTS IN TEXAS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS PACKAGE DETONATED AT SAN ANTONIO SITE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shapiro Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 239,675 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 0.28% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 181,378 shares. Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Lc owns 36,043 shares for 2.58% of their portfolio. Highvista Strategies Ltd holds 0.21% or 1,400 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 4,163 were accumulated by Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt. Putnam Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Headinvest Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,617 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Llc reported 5,400 shares. Holderness Invests holds 0.62% or 7,177 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,458 shares. Captrust Financial accumulated 35,364 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Lsv Asset holds 1.99 million shares. Delphi Mgmt Inc Ma holds 7,155 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Moors Cabot reported 0.17% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37M and $278.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 6,085 shares to 47,112 shares, valued at $11.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,099 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Sys Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.80 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dock Street Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Monroe Fincl Bank Mi holds 0.5% or 19,298 shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Com holds 112,248 shares or 2.44% of its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc invested 0.14% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Regents Of The University Of California has invested 5.9% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 12.29 million shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.01 million shares. The Iowa-based Hills Bankshares Co has invested 1.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, B Riley Wealth has 0.4% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 28,233 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.97% or 9.72M shares. Lvw Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 1.48% or 68,514 shares. Moreover, Trustmark Financial Bank Department has 0.75% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Laurion Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1,005 shares or 0% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 1.05% or 2.67M shares. 27,521 are held by Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Corp.