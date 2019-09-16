As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Willis Investment Counsel Has Increased Stake by $25.54 Million; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Capital Guardian Trust Company Trimmed by $485,355 Its Holding

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1085.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 336,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 367,067 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.13 million, up from 30,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $312.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $73.93. About 7.44 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 3,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, down from 12,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $135.03. About 609,999 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 307,810 shares to 94,090 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 100 (OEF) by 52,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,822 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy As Sector Rotation Heats Up – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Trading Near Year-Low; This Isn’t A Cyclical Downturn, It Is Structural – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Exxon FPSO arrives for work off Guyana – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Founders Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.52% or 20,495 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp owns 31,518 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The New York-based Alesco Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Peoples Financial Serv stated it has 59,255 shares. Puzo Michael J has 1.54% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ohio-based First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc has invested 2.25% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Covington Advsrs owns 32,383 shares. Page Arthur B holds 0.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 6,365 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel holds 42,583 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Wealthquest Corporation has invested 0.39% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Semper Augustus Gru Ltd Liability Co owns 110,024 shares. Homrich & Berg stated it has 0.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Amer Economic Planning Incorporated Adv reported 19,137 shares stake. 453,516 are owned by Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asml Holding Nv (Usd) (NASDAQ:ASML) by 4,525 shares to 694,259 shares, valued at $143.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 809,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis Ag Namen Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M Kraus And reported 3.43% stake. Aviance Partners reported 8,602 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Farmers Tru reported 62,297 shares. Central Retail Bank And Com has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.69% or 530,563 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Limited Liability Co has 1.91% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 1,684 were reported by Fagan Assocs. Miles Cap Inc reported 0.76% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Arrowstreet Cap LP owns 0.02% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 54,344 shares. Gabalex Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 2.73% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability holds 14,036 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel accumulated 159,853 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Beach Inv Limited Liability Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,765 shares. Fin Advisory Inc holds 0.08% or 3,307 shares. Fiduciary Management Wi owns 2.95 million shares or 2.47% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Stock Up – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Agree To Purchase PepsiCo At $97.50, Earn 1.6% Using Options – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: TWLO, PEP, ZGNX – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo Offers Cashback Rewards … for Eating More Junk Food – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 13, 2019.