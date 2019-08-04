As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Wedge Capital Management L LP Decreased Holding by $1.32 Million; Westchester Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) as Market Value Declined

Westchester Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc sold 24,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 232,256 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54M, down from 257,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 16,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 220,346 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80 million, down from 236,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 21.38 million shares traded or 107.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNION SAYS URGES EXXONMOBIL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING REPORT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Declares Dividend of 82c; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Two World-Class Steam Crackers in U.S; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – INCREASE SUPPORTS A POTENTIAL SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION OF OPERATIONS IN COUNTRY; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & owns 645,388 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Pension Service holds 4.64M shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.96% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation has 18,614 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Korea Invest Corp owns 1.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 4.49M shares. Colrain Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 54,028 shares stake. 247,956 were reported by Verity And Verity Limited Liability Corp. Amer Insur Co Tx has 1.25% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 441,585 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 75,853 shares. North American Mgmt Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,722 shares. Pinnacle stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lpl Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.74 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Private Capital Advsrs accumulated 169,816 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 223,700 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Fernwood Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.98% or 22,760 shares in its portfolio. Exchange Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 52,293 shares. Tompkins invested in 86,017 shares. James Investment holds 0.83% or 156,820 shares in its portfolio. A D Beadell Inv Counsel owns 5,650 shares. Schnieders Capital Llc accumulated 33,748 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt stated it has 16,954 shares. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel reported 22,342 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Howland Ltd Liability owns 208,441 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Conning Inc reported 178,002 shares stake. 52,276 were accumulated by First Comml Bank Of Mount Dora Invest Svcs. Pinnacle Advisory Group holds 9,123 shares. Trust Department Mb Finance National Bank & Trust N A holds 28,041 shares. Moreover, Yorktown Management And Rech has 1.31% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 50,000 shares.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 108,525 shares to 603,969 shares, valued at $39.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 22,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN).