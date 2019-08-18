As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Raised Stake; Cannell Peter B & Company Decreased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $1.62 Million; Stock Value Declined

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 6,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 132,043 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67M, up from 125,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65 million shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC DOES NOT PLAN ‘PRESSURE’ FOR COMPANIES OPERATING IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE, BUT WANTS DIALOGUE -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 27,423 shares as the company's stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 18,283 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 45,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $234.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 11.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry & holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,935 shares. Ipswich Invest Mngmt Inc has 28,321 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Green Square Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.95% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 24,868 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Company has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Limited stated it has 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Apriem accumulated 27,484 shares. Fairfield Bush And invested in 16,735 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Tobam invested in 328,080 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 5,905 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc reported 100,269 shares. Salem Cap invested 2.69% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Moreno Evelyn V has 2.4% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Aviance Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.17% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moors And Cabot Inc reported 419,334 shares stake. New England Rech And Mgmt holds 16,770 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 30,302 shares to 388,925 shares, valued at $31.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) by 12,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 703,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 14,982 shares to 893,916 shares, valued at $64.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 29,990 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,108 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEZ).