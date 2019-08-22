As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Has Upped by $510,720 Its Stake; Stifel Financial Cut Its Holding in Woodward (WWD) by $323,285 as Share Price Rose

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 26.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 3,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 9,476 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $901,000, down from 12,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $105.47. About 222,231 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 10/04/2018 – Seventh Annual Mongoose Jam to be held at Woodward Camp; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.60 TO $3.80; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce Signs to Sell L’Orange to Woodward Inc; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q Adj EPS 82c; 23/05/2018 – CHORUS SAYS GENERAL MANAGER SALES NICK WOODWARD TO LEAVE; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Previously Announced It Would Move Duarte, Calif.-Based Operations to Fort Collins, Colo; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Reports Net Sales Growth, Revises FY 2018 Outlook; 03/04/2018 – Scott Technology Access Event Set By Woodward for Apr. 9-11; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.35, REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Art Institute of California – San Diego Graduate Justin Woodward Named James Beard Award Nominee

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 6,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 48,237 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, up from 41,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $69.72. About 9.86M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Exxon Mobile – 04/10/2018 05:44 PM; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART CRUDE UNIT; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 17/04/2018 – EthosEnergy Wins Multi-Million Dollar ExxonMobil Contract; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snyder Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 3.71% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Trexquant Ltd Partnership reported 5,067 shares stake. Stifel Corporation has invested 0% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Alps Advisors invested in 4,314 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 11,990 shares stake. Wealthquest has invested 0.11% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd holds 2.19% or 89,483 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Hsbc Public Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). 2,530 are owned by Hexavest Incorporated. Cwm Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Meeder Asset invested in 0.01% or 990 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 54,700 shares. Manchester Management Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 1,132 shares. 5,350 are held by Gw Henssler & Associate Limited.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $35.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 14,208 shares to 198,104 shares, valued at $12.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 5,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (NYSE:BDN).

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13M and $378.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 9,000 shares to 47,774 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.