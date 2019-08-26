As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Tiedemann Wealth Management Trimmed Its Stake by $3.32 Million; As Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) Valuation Declined, Spirit Of America Management Has Cut by $1.94 Million Its Position

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 41,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 348,825 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.18M, down from 390,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $67.95. About 3.84 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS SHARE OF OVERSEAS UPSTREAM EXPANSION WILL BE ”A GOOD PORTION” IN LONG-TERM BUT WON’T BE COMPARABLE TO HOME; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 32,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 188,336 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.27 million, down from 221,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.01. About 1.73M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 25/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.46/SHR; 14/03/2018 – MPC – PARTNERSHIP TO CULTIVATE DISTRIBUTED GENERATION AND UTILITY SCALE SOLAR PV AND WIND RENEWABLE ENERGY PRODUCTS IN COLOMBIA; 22/03/2018 – BOE: All MPC Members Agree Any Rate Future Increases Likely Of Gradual Pace, Limited Extent; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN TAKES OVER POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) CEO Gary Heminger on Andeavor Strategic Combination (Transcript); 25/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn US energy deal; 29/03/2018 – MPC MUENCHMEYER PETERSEN CAPITAL AG MPCKk.DE – KARSTEN MARKWARDT AND DR. PHILIPP LAUENSTEIN JOIN MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Purchase of Andeavor to Be Announced Monday

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 82,000 are owned by Hennessy Advisors. 5,612 were reported by Provise Mgmt Group Limited. Jabodon Pt invested in 20,776 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr has 1,188 shares. Moreover, Aviance Cap Prtn has 0.24% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 14,173 shares. Pointstate Capital Lp holds 0.74% or 626,800 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Altfest L J And has 0.13% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 4,684 shares. Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 5,564 shares. Viking Invsts Lp has 4.72% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Investec Asset Ltd has 0.09% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 363,509 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 5.82M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 60,524 shares. Northern owns 7.46 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Condor Capital reported 24,709 shares stake. Markston Limited Liability Company accumulated 111,048 shares or 0.78% of the stock.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:MPC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midwest refiners eye boost from Laurel Pipeline bidirectional service – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $684.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 26,157 shares to 409,746 shares, valued at $13.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited reported 20,903 shares stake. Captrust Fin Advsrs reported 168,448 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Legacy Cap has invested 1.65% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd has 185,134 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Homrich Berg reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Provise Mgmt Gru Lc owns 38,015 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt has invested 2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cornerstone Capital stated it has 14,137 shares. Btim Corp invested in 471,667 shares. 37,489 are owned by Naples Global Advsr Limited Co. Trustco Bank Corp N Y reported 59,072 shares or 5.37% of all its holdings. Chatham Capital Group Inc Inc has 0.41% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP owns 0.38% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 57,612 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Llc has 0.12% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Clark Capital Mngmt Group Inc Inc invested in 112,903 shares or 0.22% of the stock.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,879 shares to 197,002 shares, valued at $55.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).