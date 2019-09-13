As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Strategic Financial Services Trimmed Its Stake by $2.84 Million; As Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Market Valuation Declined, Rock Springs Capital Management LP Trimmed Position by $16.34 Million

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 37,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 53,818 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.12M, down from 91,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 9.08M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 19/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil buys LNG to chill quake-hit Papua New Guinea project – traders; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The hedge fund held 605,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.30 million, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $7.84 during the last trading session, reaching $142.42. About 577,004 shares traded or 35.60% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five; 13/03/2018 – NULL GW PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE BY THE UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) FOR FIVE NEW EPIDIOLEX® (CANNABIDIOL) PATENTS; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA WINS BACKING OF FDA ADVISERS FOR CANNABIS DRUG; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publication of scientific paper documenting results of commercial samples; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS PRESENTING CBD-OS PRODUCT (EPIDIOLEX) IN ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING WITH FDA ON APRIL 19 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Panel Backs GW Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Drug for Epilepsy; 19/04/2018 – Epidiolex would be the first drug on the U.S. market derived from the cannabis plant; 04/05/2018 – Isodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Zenabis; 19/04/2018 – The medication, which is manufactured by GW Pharmaceuticals, is used in the treatment of seizures associated with childhood epilepsy; 17/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 GW Pharma’s cannabis-based drug appears poised for a groundbreaking FDA approval as internal review offers a clear thumbs up $GWPH

Analysts await GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $-0.81 earnings per share, up 70.65% or $1.95 from last year’s $-2.76 per share. After $-0.78 actual earnings per share reported by GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% negative EPS growth.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 32,500 shares to 307,500 shares, valued at $29.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 136,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 550,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:ACHN).

