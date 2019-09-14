As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Portland Global Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake; Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Stake Raised by Nantahala Capital Management Llc

Portland Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 18.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc sold 6,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 26,181 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, down from 32,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 05/03/2018 – IEA Head Speaks at CERAWeek, Exxon Plant Shutdown: Energy Wrap; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY OVERHAULING DIESEL HYDROTREATER, SULFUR RECOVERY UNIT; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 59,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 672,362 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.82 million, up from 612,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $110.4. About 359,544 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS HAS $2.5 BILLION COMMITTED BRIDGE FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Marriott; 16/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Marriott Vacations in lead to clinch merger with ILG; 16/04/2018 – Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa Launch Senior Retreats To Extend Beach Holiday Experience 2018; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS, ILG CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EPS WITHIN 1ST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE – CO, UNITS ENTERED OMNIBUS AMENDMENT NO. 7 TO CERTAIN AGREEMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH $250 MLN WAREHOUSE CREDIT FACILITY; 18/04/2018 – MCR Purchases Richmond, Virginia SpringHill Suites by Marriott

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 34.78 million shares or 5.83% less from 36.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). 46,377 were accumulated by Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Com. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.06% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0.01% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 3.79 million shares. B Riley Wealth has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 150 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 13,589 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 4,899 shares or 0% of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 30 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3.46 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. West Virginia-based City Com has invested 0.01% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Whittier has invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 3,000 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Wedge Capital Management L LP Nc stated it has 541,596 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al has 0.01% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $334,785 activity.

More notable recent Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marriott Vacations Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Marriott Vacations’ Big Acquisition Is Still Weighing on Its Bottom Line – Motley Fool” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Raises $250,000 for Local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital at the 22nd Annual Caring Classic Charity Golf Tournament – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Marriott Moves to Put Airbnb in Its Place – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 346,980 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $18.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rafael Hldgs Inc by 199,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,366 shares, and cut its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy What Exxon Bought At A Historic Discount – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Portland Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $321.25 million and $300.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,133 shares to 18,192 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Index (IEFA) by 7,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse All World Ex (VSS).