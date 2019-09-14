As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Lowered Position; Bangor Savings Bank Increased Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 21.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc sold 7,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 25,634 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 32,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART CRUDE UNIT; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 52.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 14,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 43,656 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 28,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS – COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE COMBINATION OF ENTINOSTAT WITH NKTR-214 IN PATIENTS WITH PD-1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA; 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AGREE TO SUPPLY CLINICAL MATERIAL FOR TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 10:00 AM; 16/04/2018 – The market calls it: $MRK +3% $BMY -6%; 16/04/2018 – Janssen Announces Worldwide Development and Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb to Advance a Next-Generat; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Rev $5.19B; 26/04/2018 – BMY FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tot World Stk Index (VT) by 4,454 shares to 27,919 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,158 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tompkins Financial invested in 4,429 shares. Argyle Management Inc reported 1.39% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Penn Davis Mcfarland owns 213,373 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 211,261 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Spirit Of America Ny holds 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 14,000 shares. Notis owns 20,361 shares. Moreover, Brinker Cap has 0.16% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 45,838 are owned by Regal Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gould Asset Mgmt Lc Ca reported 11,779 shares stake. 1.46M were accumulated by Axa. Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 90,429 shares. Gabalex Capital Management Ltd, New York-based fund reported 150,000 shares. Martin Mgmt Lc invested in 2.64% or 232,069 shares. Moreover, Nordea Mgmt Ab has 0.78% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 7.69 million shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.96 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00M and $110.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 35,447 shares to 168,490 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Ltd invested in 0.89% or 2.36M shares. Coldstream holds 0.43% or 68,117 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 7,756 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 449,556 shares. The California-based Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Botty Invsts Limited Liability Corp reported 0.22% stake. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated Ny invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi stated it has 25,793 shares. Welch Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.91% or 356,368 shares in its portfolio. Alethea Mngmt Limited Co, California-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Lipe And Dalton has 5,520 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 26,082 were reported by Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Timber Hill Limited Liability Com reported 7,541 shares. Godsey Gibb Assocs holds 10,250 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 1.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 1.21 million shares.