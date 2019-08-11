As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Capital Wealth Planning Decreased Stake; Baxter Intl (BAX) Stock Value Rose While Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Has Cut Its Stake

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 34.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 18,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 34,355 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, down from 52,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.69M shares traded or 29.66% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA OIL CONTRACT PROVIDE FOR `SYSTEMATIC’ EXPLORATION: EXXON; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 29/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts large CDU for 2 wks of repairs; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Victory Over Exxon In Federal Lawsuit

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 7,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 442,408 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.97M, down from 449,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 2.13 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q EPS 71c; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale Of RECOTHROM® And PREVELEAK® To Baxter; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.78, REV VIEW $11.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Unveiled Updates to SHARESOURCE Remote Patient Management Platform for Home Dialysis Patients at ERA-EDTA 2018; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mngmt holds 3.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 137,786 shares. 197,737 are owned by Bath Savings Trust. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsr has 0.5% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Heartland Advsr has invested 0.97% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 22,655 are owned by Pinnacle Hldgs Limited Liability Corp. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,016 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp invested 0.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 59,609 are held by Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Tn. Ar Asset Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 161,756 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life has 17,126 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc invested 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). South Dakota Council holds 0.62% or 365,585 shares in its portfolio. Biondo Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 62,622 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Confluence Inv Management Ltd Company owns 216,786 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “ExxonMobil Singapore Plant Upgrade Will Produce More Sulfur-Free Fuel – Benzinga” on April 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “How Safe Is Exxon Mobil’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Chipotle, Costco, Exxon, Netflix, Qualcomm, Ulta, US Bancorp and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: The Tiger Keeps Delivering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,975 shares to 4,910 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 3,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,170 shares, and has risen its stake in 18.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 56,728 shares to 184,252 shares, valued at $32.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Seems To Use Debt Rather Sparingly – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pharma Earnings Pick Up Pace – Benzinga” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baxter up 2% premarket on Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Baxter International Inc.’s (NYSE:BAX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.