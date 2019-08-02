As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder American Investment Services Has Upped Stake; As Xcel Energy (XEL) Share Value Rose, Aqr Capital Management Has Boosted by $3.74 Million Its Stake

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 66,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.20M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $60.41. About 351,622 shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: FAA OKS WAIVER TO FLY DRONES BEYOND LINE OF SIGHT; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XEL PRAIRIE ISLAND; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces Leadership Changes; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Cites Issues Including ‘Limited Benfits’ for Colorado Customers, Uncertainty on Costs; 18/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces a New Milestone for Drone Technology; 19/04/2018 – KJCT8.com: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Plan Calls for Two New Wind Farms, One in Texas and the Other in New Mexico; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gets Approval for New Wind Facilities; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.37-EPS $2.47; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN COLORADO UTILITY

American Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc bought 28,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 275,649 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.27 million, up from 247,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $304.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 2.37 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 677,924 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $52.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 51,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Providence Svc Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC).

