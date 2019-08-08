As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Pinnacle Advisory Group Has Lowered by $465,920 Its Stake; As Red Hat (RHT) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Falcon Edge Capital LP Boosted Its Stake

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc sold 5,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, down from 14,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $70.5. About 14.17M shares traded or 34.85% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL MAKE DECISION ON FOREIGN PARTNERS FOR EXPANSION OF NORTH FIELD LNG PROJECT BY YEAR END

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 505,409 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34M, up from 500,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 11,975 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 43,547 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 546,316 shares. 149,644 were accumulated by Raymond James Assoc. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 148,900 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Nuwave Management Ltd Com reported 997 shares. 5,640 were reported by Keybank Association Oh. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 60,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Advsr Preferred Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Colony Group Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.43% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Westchester Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 1.28 million shares or 8.64% of its portfolio. Scotia Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,237 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corp holds 158,403 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 80,084 are held by Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hudock Capital Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com has 1.37% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Franklin Street Advsr Nc stated it has 0.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 322,439 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Moreover, Zeke Llc has 0.79% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 105,179 shares. Holt Cap Advsrs Limited Company Dba Holt Cap Prtn LP reported 19,974 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corporation has 81,409 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Smith Moore & Communications has 0.97% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 50,350 shares. Birch Hill Lc stated it has 122,635 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cullinan Associate has 1.49% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 246,289 shares. Clean Yield holds 6,901 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 358,937 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Argyle Cap Mngmt has invested 0.48% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 42,448 are owned by First Hawaiian Natl Bank. Kbc Nv stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Boston Prns reported 6,356 shares stake.