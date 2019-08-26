As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Decreased Its Holding; Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Holder Argyll Research Lifted Its Holding

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 1.16M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 11.98 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348.56 million, up from 10.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.03. About 2.04 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc sold 3,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 87,318 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, down from 91,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 4.59M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION

