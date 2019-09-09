As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Oakmont Partners Boosted Stake; Tyvor Capital Raised Stake in Dillards (DDS) as Shares Rose

Tyvor Capital Llc increased its stake in Dillards Inc (DDS) by 27.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% . The hedge fund held 65,517 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 51,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Dillards Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $62.21. About 362,359 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!); 16/04/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase); 19/04/2018 – DJ Dillard’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDS); 18/05/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017; 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 199.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 32,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 49,397 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99 million, up from 16,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 10.42 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-VITOL JOINS FORCES WITH FRANCE’S TOTAL TO BUILD FLOATING LNG TERMINAL IN PAKISTAN – INDUSTRY, GOVT; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Plans to Double Earnings by 2025 With Permian Boost; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 2,592 shares to 20,927 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,696 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sonata Grp Incorporated has 0.24% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,907 shares. Syntal Limited Liability Company invested in 1.76% or 48,216 shares. Berkshire Money Inc has invested 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hutchinson Management Ca reported 91,786 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Il holds 537,363 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Advantage Inc holds 0.39% or 6,856 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory, a Maryland-based fund reported 2.50 million shares. Burns J W And Inc Ny has 1.19% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Of Vermont holds 193,431 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 34,403 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bank Of Nova Scotia Company holds 12,064 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs invested in 235,260 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors Lc holds 0.81% or 47,778 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.02% or 11,558 shares in its portfolio. Amer Registered Invest Advisor stated it has 26,343 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold DDS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 15.23 million shares or 7.17% less from 16.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Capital Corporation invested in 1,673 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington National Bank reported 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Gradient Investments Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Captrust Advsr reported 855 shares stake. Voya Management Llc owns 4,553 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can reported 4,273 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Ellington Mngmt Gru Lc invested in 26,700 shares. Northern owns 242,939 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 2,617 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Cap Fund Management holds 0% or 7,657 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Com reported 10,010 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) for 13,917 shares.

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $45,488 activity.