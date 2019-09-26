As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Moreno Evelyn V Has Lowered Holding; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Holding in Keycorp (KEY)

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 24,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 54,186 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.15M, down from 79,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 3.02M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART CRUDE UNIT; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Keycorp Inc (KEY) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 224,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.34M, up from 977,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Keycorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.89. About 3.37 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS $54 MLN VS $58 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – KEYBANK IN PACT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, TO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.53% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 564,898 shares. Fcg Limited Com holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 32,271 shares. Moreover, Shufro Rose Com Limited Com has 1.73% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Usca Ria Ltd Co, a Texas-based fund reported 140,064 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.31% or 54,321 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa, a France-based fund reported 389,717 shares. Roundview Lc owns 38,170 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Cambridge Investment stated it has 0.46% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lynch & In holds 111,500 shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Lc reported 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Thomasville Bancshares has 0.87% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 65,913 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 450,669 shares. 34,492 are held by Adirondack Trust. Baker Avenue Asset Lp reported 57,183 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.49 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $328.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 553 shares to 4,588 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $488.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 9,610 shares to 207,163 shares, valued at $23.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,717 shares, and cut its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 1.66 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 2,530 are owned by Next Financial Group Inc. Dimensional Fund Lp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Rodgers Brothers Inc owns 32,146 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 820 shares. King Wealth has invested 0.09% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.07% or 1.53 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 2.70M shares. Essex Svcs accumulated 37,022 shares. Convergence Investment Limited Liability Com invested 0.22% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). First Tru Advsr LP holds 0.08% or 2.36M shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1,000 shares. Alps Advsrs invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Da Davidson And holds 0.07% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 213,872 shares.