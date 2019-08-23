As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Lipe & Dalton Cut Position by $947,920; Tyson Foods Cl A Com S (TSN) Shares Rose While Zebra Capital Management Raised Holding

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (TSN) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 6,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 21,483 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 14,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $91.66. About 2.53 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST INCLUDES PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS OF PARTIALLY BAKED CRUSTS, FLAT BREADS AND SELF-RISING CRUSTS; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Beef Segment Adjusted Operating Margin Topping 6%; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Sees Financial Fitness Program Resulting in $253M Cumulative Pretax Charges, Once Implemented, Vs. Previous $218M; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 SALES TO GROW ABOUT 6% TO BETWEEN $40 BLN-$41 BLN; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.27, EST. $1.30; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $40.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/04/2018 – Tyson CTO Brings Silicon Valley to Northwest Arkansas; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST UNIT; 23/03/2018 – Investors like Tyson and Cargill could put ‘clean meat’ on grocery shelves within three years; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, Trying to Balance Productivity Demands with Worker Churn, Expands Safety Partnership

Lipe & Dalton decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 68.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton sold 11,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,520 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, down from 17,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.57. About 8.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE SLATE OF 10 BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Svcs Corporation has invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs Incorporated owns 108,814 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Arvest Bankshares Trust Division holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 7,845 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 298 shares or 0% of the stock. Decatur Capital Management invested in 1.66% or 123,979 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 10,320 shares. Tru Department Mb Comml Bank N A holds 0.01% or 1,533 shares. Cim Inv Mangement accumulated 0.21% or 7,876 shares. Kingdon Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 2.11% or 227,230 shares. 110,662 are held by James Invest. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 0.15% or 815,470 shares. Hexavest Incorporated invested 0.6% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Advisory Alpha Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 5 shares. Denali Advsrs Limited Com reported 242,900 shares. Washington Trust Bank & Trust stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14,410 shares to 11,725 shares, valued at $372,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins Inc Com Stk (NYSE:ROL) by 10,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,120 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr owns 51,633 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie accumulated 129,500 shares. Iberiabank Corp holds 1.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 109,306 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 283,750 shares. 8,257 are owned by Spc. Madrona Fincl Serv Ltd Liability Com reported 2,600 shares. First American Retail Bank reported 0.69% stake. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il reported 537,363 shares. 79,134 are held by Moreno Evelyn V. Fmr Ltd has invested 0.46% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Shine Investment Advisory holds 6,243 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 4,934 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Westover Ltd Company owns 3,145 shares. 43,710 are owned by Legacy Prns. Bbva Compass Retail Bank Incorporated reported 89,847 shares.

