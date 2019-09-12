As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Cut Holding; Bogle Investment Management LP Upped Its Nrg Energy Com (NRG) Position by $1.34 Million as Valuation Declined

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 8,901 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 5.46M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Oil-Equivalent Production Down 6%, Adjusted Output Down 3%; 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Declares Dividend of 82c

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc Com (NRG) by 13.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 38,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 328,554 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.54M, up from 290,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.38. About 1.63M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 21/03/2018 – NRG Lenders Agree to Reprice Its Term Loan B; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes

More important recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga" on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: "Hedge Funds Are Dumping NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Yahoo Finance", Seekingalpha.com published: "NRG upgraded, Entergy downgraded at Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha" on September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold NRG shares while 152 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 234.04 million shares or 13.56% less from 270.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alabama-based Weiss Multi has invested 0.23% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Renaissance Technologies Lc, a New York-based fund reported 2.12 million shares. Cambridge Research Advsr Inc has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Td Asset Management owns 868,766 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 3.57M were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Hartford Investment Management Communications holds 29,596 shares. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership reported 72,551 shares. Carroll Assocs Incorporated accumulated 12 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgewater Associate LP owns 297,697 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 44,427 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancshares accumulated 0% or 994 shares. Systematic Financial Mgmt LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 52,504 shares. The California-based Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). First Manhattan Communications owns 55 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd Shs A (NYSE:CZZ) by 185,440 shares to 348,251 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd Com by 25,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,322 shares, and cut its stake in Bruker Corp Com (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.