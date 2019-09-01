As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Investec Asset Management LTD Upped Holding by $26.92 Million; As Costco Wholesale Common (COST) Share Price Rose, Holder American National Bank Has Decreased Position

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 381.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 336,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 424,618 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.31 million, up from 88,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Disagrees With ISS Assessment of Executive Compensation Program; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MLN DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70

American National Bank decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp Common (COST) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 3,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 25,551 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19M, down from 28,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $294.76. About 1.80M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 29.13 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Common by 22,965 shares to 65,001 shares, valued at $4.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC).

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 1.11M shares to 614,881 shares, valued at $75.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 28,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,019 shares, and cut its stake in Welbilt Inc.