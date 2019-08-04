As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Somerville Kurt F Trimmed Its Holding; Denny’s (DENN) Shareholder Eam Investors Lowered Its Holding

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 12.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 11,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 75,280 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 86,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 18.49M shares traded or 79.05% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 10/05/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON, BP SIGNED UP FOR BRAZIL 4TH OIL ROUND: ANP; 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL MAKE DECISION ON FOREIGN PARTNERS FOR EXPANSION OF NORTH FIELD LNG PROJECT BY YEAR END; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Denny’s Corporation (DENN) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 23,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% . The institutional investor held 140,384 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 164,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Denny’s Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 347,687 shares traded. Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) has risen 45.55% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DENN News: 31/05/2018 – Denny’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Sees Full-Year Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 2%; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s Same-Store Sales Up, Revenue Boosted by Accounting Change; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q EPS 15c; 14/03/2018 Denny’s Adds Voice Ordering Through Amazon Alexa — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Denny’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 31; 01/05/2018 – DENNY’S SEES FY COMP SALES 0% TO +2%; 01/05/2018 – Denny’s 1Q Rev $155.3M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.4% Position in Denny’s; 22/04/2018 – DJ Denny’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DENN)

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,386 shares to 104,615 shares, valued at $19.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 3,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inseego Corp. by 128,386 shares to 418,623 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) by 130,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 671,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Upland Software Inc..

