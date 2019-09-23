As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Cut Position by $372,400; As Progress Software (PRGS) Market Valuation Declined, Horrell Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $2.17 Million

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 40,552 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, down from 45,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 19.86M shares traded or 84.62% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 17/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Progress Software Corp (PRGS) by 203.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% . The institutional investor held 92,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, up from 30,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Progress Software Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.04. About 405,790 shares traded or 29.59% up from the average. Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) has risen 17.89% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGS News: 30/05/2018 – NativeScript 4.0 Eases Mobile Development with New Out-of-the-Box Capabilities and Day-One Support for Angular 6 and Vue.js; 08/05/2018 – Progress Enables Developers to Quickly Add Chatbots to Apps Using the Industry’s Leading UI Tools – Telerik and Kendo UI; 22/05/2018 – Progress Reveals Three Latest Progress Labs Innovation Projects; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP SEES FY18 ADJ DILUTED EPS $2.36 TO $2.41; 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Exits Progress Software: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Praesidium Investment Mgmt Co Exits Progress Software; 07/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE HOLDER PRAESIDIUM CUTS STAKE TO LESS THAN 1%; 19/04/2018 – Progress OpenEdge lSVs Report Jump in Customer Acquisition; Progress Technology, Innovation and Strategy a Driving Factor; 13/03/2018 – Progress Launches AI-Driven Chatbot, Progress NativeChat; 28/03/2018 – PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP – RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FY18 EARNINGS PER SHARE AND OPERATING MARGIN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.86, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 23 investors sold PRGS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 38.55 million shares or 0.78% less from 38.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,850 are held by Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Limited Liability. Bailard Incorporated owns 7,075 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Qs Limited Liability owns 159,247 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc invested in 0.02% or 385,750 shares. Century reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Cwm Lc invested 0% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.36 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS). Us State Bank De owns 25,514 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 38,628 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 36,904 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 29,678 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 120,545 shares.

More notable recent Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progress Software Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Progress Software Trades Sharply Higher On Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progress Software: Bungled Performance – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2018. More interesting news about Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progress Software +20% on beats, upside FY outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Progress VP of Strategy to Speak at Gartner Catalyst Conference 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Exxon FPSO arrives for work off Guyana – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.