As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Merriman Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.24 Million; Autonomy Capital LP Decreased Its Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Stake by $2.48 Million as Shares Rose

Autonomy Capital Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 16.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp sold 70,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 348,175 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.36 million, down from 419,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 4.92% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 1.27M shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 1,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 16,563 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.68 million, down from 18,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.35. About 7.61M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 08/05/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG mid-term deals to be finalised in H1 2018; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $5.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHH) by 2,098 shares to 8,204 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 114,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.60 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.