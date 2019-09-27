As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Loudon Investment Management Decreased by $757,644 Its Holding; Chevron (CVX) Holder Marietta Investment Partners Lowered Its Stake

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 3,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 16,337 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, down from 19,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60 million shares traded or 19.79% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 37.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 9,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 16,577 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27M, down from 26,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – Qatar Petroleum Could Invest in Future U.S. Shale Wells With Exxon Unit XTO Energy; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $117.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 51,864 shares to 114,104 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 153,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “The Energy Stock to Avoid Next Quarter – Schaeffers Research” on June 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Bull Case for Exxon Stock Is Strong, but Itâ€™s Not Perfect – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big Oil CEOs promote carbon capture efforts – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biggest oil firms risk wasting $2.2T in ‘low-carbon world,’ report says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barton Investment Mngmt holds 31,134 shares. Triangle Wealth Management holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 47,483 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 11.23M shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Westwood Management Il holds 7,312 shares. 110,024 were accumulated by Semper Augustus Investments Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company. 5,750 are owned by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 9,200 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Grp has 1.08% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Lincoln Cap Lc has 0.63% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Washington Trust, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 349,130 shares. Monarch Capital Incorporated has 2.09% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Arrow Financial Corporation holds 59,810 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 558 shares. Avenir reported 2,895 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm reported 1.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 15.69 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Botty Invsts Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Caprock Grp has 0.3% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 12,449 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.32% or 197,518 shares. Wharton Business Gru Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 9,238 shares. The New York-based Cullen Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 2.65% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 82,404 are owned by Profund. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt accumulated 14,935 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sfe Investment Counsel has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hgk Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 2.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Raymond James & Assoc has 0.79% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4.41 million shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,589 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc invested in 3,599 shares. Pettee Invsts holds 20,184 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.7% stake.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $304.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD) by 50,931 shares to 312,427 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 72,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Amer Electric Pwr Co (NYSE:AEP).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.