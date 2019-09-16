As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Holder Edgewood Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.03 Million; Private Advisor Group Position in Carnival (CCL) Has Lifted by $1.32 Million as Valuation Declined

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 116.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 28,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 53,522 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46 million, up from 24,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 4.12 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 09/05/2018 – Antitrust Regulator Imposes Two Conditions on Carnival, Port of Brisbane Agreement; 12/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 26/03/2018 – Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover; 09/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VICC Seeking Parade Marshals, Convertible Vehicles for VI Carnival 2018; 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q EPS 54c; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces 2019-2020 Caribbean Season; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Ange; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 13,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 33,509 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, down from 46,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 03/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 17/04/2018 – Colorado Exxon Suit Shows Climate Concerns Not Unique to Coasts; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: INVESTMENT PLANS TO 2025 WILL UNDERPIN GROWING DIVIDEND

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J also bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Wednesday, July 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boyar Asset Management has 35,364 shares. Dumont Blake Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,605 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Carroll Fin Associates Incorporated accumulated 0% or 459 shares. Aristotle Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has 368,638 shares. Vontobel Asset Management holds 9,502 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 4,872 shares. Moreover, Toth Fin Advisory Corp has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Jefferies Ltd Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Mariner Limited Company stated it has 0.35% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Aperio Ltd Company stated it has 203,339 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 0.12% or 118,220 shares. Andra Ap reported 71,600 shares stake.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,747 shares to 48,777 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,042 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 921,064 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.51% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Edgestream Prtn LP has 0.32% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 349,232 shares. Boston Family Office Limited holds 126,488 shares. Harding Loevner LP has invested 0.94% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Meridian Counsel Inc stated it has 17,115 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. 35,142 are held by Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 658,069 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5.63M shares. Kansas-based Intrust Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.66% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). United Ser Automobile Association invested 0.39% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Duncker Streett & Inc holds 1.58% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 91,911 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company reported 678,757 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 1.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.96 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.