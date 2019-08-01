As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Holder American Money Management Has Cut Its Holding by $626,960; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Decreased by $738,387 Its Stake

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 59.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 7,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 5,432 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $439,000, down from 13,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $74.14. About 7.29M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 12/04/2018 – Output Resumes at Exxon’s Papua New Guinea LNG Operation After Quake; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO IMPROVE ENERGY EFFICIENCY IN REFINING & CHEMICAL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 6,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 205,538 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.24 million, down from 211,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $140.79. About 18.43 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly planning a new Surface to rival the iPad

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 64,060 shares to 216,608 shares, valued at $18.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Eafe Min Vol Etf (EFAV) by 12,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr Unit Series 1.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21,070 shares to 54,129 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Int’l Equity (SCHF) by 10,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,824 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22 billion for 24.39 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

