As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Harvey Investment Co Has Upped Position by $366,800; As Boeing Co/The (BA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Roanoke Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 4,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 176,527 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.26 million, up from 171,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 17.63M shares traded or 65.54% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles; 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO DRILL 15-20 THREE-MILE LATERALS IN BAKKEN IN ’18; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 27,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 28,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $12.44 during the last trading session, reaching $320.42. About 4.97 million shares traded or 14.03% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Boeing Reports First-Quarter Deliveries; 08/03/2018 – RPT-CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 150 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 13/04/2018 – LIMA – BRAZIL’S TEMER SAYS CLOSING BORDER WITH VENEZUELA TO STOP REFUGEE INFLUX IS “UNTHINKABLE”; 08/03/2018 – Embraer missed 2017 profit target due to KC-390 flight tests -CFO; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Orders at 197 in March, Up From Feb. (Table); 19/05/2018 – CUBA CONFIRMS 110 DEAD IN PLANE CRASH – STATE-RUN MEDIA; 06/04/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Falls 2.7%; Boeing Leads Decline

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 33.24 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

