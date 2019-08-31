As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Dean Investment Associates Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.13 Million; Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Shareholder Evanson Asset Management Lowered Holding

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 14,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 127,364 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.29M, up from 113,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 29/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Victory Over Exxon In Federal Lawsuit; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 51.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 5,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 4,729 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 9,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $66.68. About 566,312 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 32,450 shares. Susquehanna Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 54,610 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability holds 743,764 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Gp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Callahan Limited Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 3,495 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Savings Bank has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 9,530 shares. Raymond James has 0.13% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Provise Mgmt Limited, a Florida-based fund reported 29,677 shares. First Trust invested in 0.12% or 19,450 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.79% or 586,750 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Management invested in 2.46% or 37,470 shares. Diversified Tru holds 0.09% or 30,335 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 52,078 shares. Colorado-based Icon Advisers Inc Communications has invested 0.13% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull Monroe Investment Mgmt reported 49,493 shares. Verus Partners holds 9,524 shares. 3,501 were accumulated by Cap Investment Svcs Of America. Strs Ohio stated it has 2.79 million shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 45,257 shares. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.33% or 7,425 shares in its portfolio. New England Inv And Retirement Grp Inc invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 133,754 are owned by Ledyard Financial Bank. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 49,921 were accumulated by Roundview Limited Company. Whittier Tru Company, California-based fund reported 209,272 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Limited Liability New York invested 0.47% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mitchell Gp Inc owns 2.52% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 29,270 shares. 12,354 are held by Bar Harbor. Davis R M stated it has 1.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).