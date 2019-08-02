As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Carroll Financial Associates Increased Holding by $768,800; As Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Share Price Rose, Holder Hartline Investment Cut Stake by $1.02 Million

Carroll Financial Associates Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc bought 9,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 182,914 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.78 million, up from 173,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $72.46. About 16.74 million shares traded or 62.51% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: INVESTMENT PLANS TO 2025 WILL UNDERPIN GROWING DIVIDEND; 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola; 15/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 11,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 21,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $98.61. About 1.91 million shares traded or 5.17% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 05/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Marsh & McLennan to ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska lnstitutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 22/04/2018 – DJ Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMC); 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on MMC Corp withdrawn; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France – and More Likely to See; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Profit Rises; Operating Companies See Revenue Growth; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 17/05/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN: QTRLY DIV INCREASED FROM $0.375 TO $0.415; 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F

Carroll Financial Associates Inc, which manages about $1.57B and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Mlp & Energy Infrastructure Etf (MLPX) by 146,900 shares to 84,314 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Edge Msci Min Vol Emerging Markets Etf (EEMV) by 13,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,933 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW).

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93 million and $382.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16,330 shares to 65,484 shares, valued at $11.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).