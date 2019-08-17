As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Birinyi Associates Has Raised Its Stake; Iamgold (IAG) Valuation Rose While Donald Smith & Company Trimmed Holding

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 3.35M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 28.82 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.01M, down from 32.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 5.68 million shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Rev $314.5M; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD CUT TOLIMA GOLD STAKE TO 8.42% FROM 10.85%; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 28/03/2018 – Quinto Resources reports initial mineral resource estimate from IAMGOLD on Monster Lake project; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 170.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 18,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 29,250 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, up from 10,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65M shares traded or 17.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – @petenajarian is looking at big oil name $XOM for a comeback in his Fast Pitch; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 16/05/2018 – ISS Advises Exxon Shareholders to Vote Against Executive Pay; 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO DRILL 15-20 THREE-MILE LATERALS IN BAKKEN IN ’18; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Invest Management has 1.79% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 233,239 shares. 19,230 are held by Conestoga Cap Advisors Limited Liability. Hilltop Holdings reported 49,799 shares. Shelter Mutual Insur Com reported 2% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Exchange Capital Mngmt holds 52,293 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Korea-based Korea Inv has invested 1.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 2.30M are held by Suntrust Banks. Port Solutions Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fundx Limited has invested 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tirschwell Loewy has 0.24% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 21,423 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities has 0.13% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 169,151 shares. Florida-based Noesis Cap Mangement has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Incorporated Oh stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Toth Advisory Corp reported 5,093 shares. The Virginia-based Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc has invested 2.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,320 shares to 119,918 shares, valued at $22.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 3,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,300 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

More notable recent IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why IAMGOLD Stock Is Crashing Again After Losing 13% in April – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Cheap Gold Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IAMGOLD: Digging Into The Q2 Results – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Shares of IAMGOLD Sink 11% on Weak 2019 Outlook – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 16, 2019.