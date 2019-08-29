As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Argent Trust Company Has Upped by $589,760 Its Position; Moodys (MCO) Share Price Rose While Salzman & Company Has Decreased by $4.74 Million Its Stake

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 7,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 225,670 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.24M, up from 218,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 9.03M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART CRUDE UNIT; 07/03/2018 – Exxon sees earnings doubling by 2025 at current oil prices; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say –

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $214.36. About 506,988 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Idaho’s $84m State Building Revenue Bonds, Ser. 2018a (ID State Board of Education Project); Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Lake County, Il’s Go Bonds; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades 4 Classes Of Notes From Two Ffelp Student Loan Abs Securitizations; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index May 15, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Blackrock European Clo V Designated Activity Company; 18/05/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Releases Statement On NAFTA Negotiations Process; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS (P)BAA2 RATING TO INDONESIA’S NEW SHELF; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CME AT Aa3 FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT OF NEX PURCHA; 30/05/2018 – CORRECTED-Moody’s reviews Italian banks for downgrade; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades One And Affirms Nine Classes Of Gsms 2011-GC5

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VUG) by 2,353 shares to 2,455 shares, valued at $384,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,709 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Lc holds 11.92M shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Moreover, Management Associates has 1.54% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fulton Bancorporation Na holds 0.58% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 103,245 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 24,324 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Chase Inv Counsel reported 4,620 shares stake. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv invested in 72,165 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Middleton & Com Ma has 1.86% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). State Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 132,084 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Com reported 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Harbour Management Limited Liability holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 25,702 shares. Parametric Assocs Llc owns 12.29M shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 1.01% or 279.81 million shares. Allstate reported 206,750 shares stake. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc owns 21,763 shares. Mechanics Comml Bank Trust Department reported 137,038 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Carolina-based Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.57% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 12,278 shares. Donaldson Mgmt Limited Liability owns 24,108 shares. Winslow Cap Mgmt Limited Company has invested 1.86% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Suntrust Banks owns 16,510 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,585 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Inc has 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 8,463 shares. Korea Investment Corporation has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 28,100 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 83,857 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4.58 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 11,693 are held by Carderock Cap Mgmt Inc. George Kaiser Family Foundation has 7,887 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Scout invested in 182,552 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv accumulated 79,990 shares.

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67M and $46.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

