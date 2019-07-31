As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Rose, Tnb Financial Upped by $349,840 Its Stake; As Citigroup (C) Stock Price Rose, Hap Trading Trimmed Its Holding by $40.88 Million

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 4,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,975 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 59,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $75.43. About 3.44M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions; 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 13/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Managed Services Contract with Mechdyne Corporation; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 16/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL PARTNERING WITH PAKISTAN FOR ITS THIRD LNG TERMINAL

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 74.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 659,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,298 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02 million, down from 884,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 4.41M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN GENDER BONUS GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 67.3 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Sprint at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 26/03/2018 – EMEA IPOs Rise 172% This Year, Citi Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct takes $1 billion stake each in Citigroup, Sallie Mae -letter; 17/04/2018 – Frank Chaparro: SCOOP: Citigroup is looking to staff up its anti-money laundering unit with bitcoin pro; 27/03/2018 – The New York Times reported in February that Citigroup lent Kushner Cos and one of its partners $325 million in the spring of 2017 shortly after Citigroup’s chief executive, Michael Corbat, met with Kushner in the White House; 27/04/2018 – LAWSUIT FILED IN CHICAGO FEDERAL COURT NAMES CITIGROUP, CITADEL, OTHER MARKET MAKERS AS DEFENDANTS; 22/03/2018 – CITI – FIREARMS POLICY WILL APPLY ACROSS FIRM, INCLUDING SMALL BUSINESS, COMMERCIAL & INSTITUTIONAL CLIENTS, CREDIT CARD PARTNERS; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Citi hires Maskell as co-head of its Emea sponsors group- FT

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 10.16 million shares to 10.94 million shares, valued at $17.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sea Ltd by 87,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (Put) (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.97 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 80,616 are held by Merian Global Investors (Uk) Limited. Dimensional Fund LP reported 17.31 million shares. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Andra Ap has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Whalerock Point Prns Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,017 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advsrs holds 0.19% or 7,116 shares. 139,270 are owned by Synovus. Usca Ria Ltd Co reported 41,782 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd Co accumulated 896,838 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 1.82 million shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs has invested 0.57% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.7% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3.56M shares. Adirondack Comm owns 472 shares. Moreover, Sit Investment has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sterling Capital Management Lc invested in 0.06% or 105,084 shares.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) preparing to cut hundreds of jobs – Live Trading News” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup’s consumer unit bolsters Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Citigroup (C) Plans to Cut Hundreds of Trading Jobs Globally – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael had sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth owns 45,452 shares. Sprott Inc holds 60,150 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.04% or 45,257 shares. 197,552 are held by Douglass Winthrop Ltd. Park Avenue Ltd Llc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kempen Nv reported 1.63% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 15,164 are owned by Tcw Grp Inc Incorporated. Hendley And invested in 11,880 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Glenmede Na stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Park Circle stated it has 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kentucky Retirement reported 1.45% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Blair William & Il holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 532,657 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) owns 42,963 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pinnacle Advisory Grp accumulated 9,123 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil updates on Q2 performance – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Exxon Does – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.