As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Rose, Shareholder Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Lifted Stake; Zwj Investment Counsel Holds Holding in East West Bancorp (EWBC)

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 49,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 269,049 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91 million, up from 219,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.08. About 606,350 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500.

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 16.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 3,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,350 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 23,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT WILL CUT GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO 12 BCM BY OCTOBER 2022 -STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CHEMICAL EARNINGS $1.01B; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Downstream Net $621M; 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions; 08/04/2018 – L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES LTD LTEH.NS SAYS L&T TECHNOLOGY SERVICES GET MULTI-MLN DOLLAR DIGITALIZATION CONTRACT FROM EXXONMOBIL EXPLORATION

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,227 shares to 9,476 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 25,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,202 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability reported 24,517 shares. Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability Com reported 141,790 shares. The Arizona-based Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Limited has invested 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Interocean Limited Liability Corp stated it has 407,563 shares. Bright Rock Management Lc holds 2.15% or 79,425 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Cap Management accumulated 34,610 shares. South Street Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.39% or 15,933 shares. Wharton Business Gru Ltd Liability Company accumulated 18,143 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 82,458 shares. Patten & Patten Tn invested in 109,898 shares. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) reported 87,920 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Montecito Savings Bank holds 0.78% or 31,570 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 223,700 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Monroe State Bank & Tru Mi holds 0.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 19,298 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,266 are held by Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc. Adage Cap Prns Grp Lc reported 848,000 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc reported 59 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.04% or 50,000 shares. 15,900 were reported by Oakbrook Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hahn Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 425,984 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 61,715 were accumulated by Victory Inc. Pacific Invest holds 79,105 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 47,316 shares. Cim Ltd Co stated it has 11,991 shares. M&T Bancshares holds 0.01% or 50,950 shares. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability owns 0.23% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 39,006 shares. Smith Graham & Investment LP holds 108,970 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). 9,830 were accumulated by Hillsdale Management Incorporated.

