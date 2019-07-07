As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Rose, Holder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Lowered Stake; Encompass Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position in First Solar (FSLR) by $18.24 Million as Share Price Rose

Amica Retiree Medical Trust decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust sold 14,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,915 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, down from 23,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 4.44 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q EPS $1.09; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc sold 350,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 249,390 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.18M, down from 600,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $66.84. About 645,857 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has declined 18.60% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.03% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.68, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – G-SHOCK Announces Retail Availability For G-SHOCK Rangeman With The World’s First Solar-Assisted GPS Navigation; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi and Mary Wilkie Ebrahimi Acquire 5.09% Stake in First Solar; 16/05/2018 – First Solar’s (FSLR) CEO Mark Widmar Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Transcript); 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50 TO $1.90; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO, ADD 500 JOBS; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi, Affiliates Report Stake In First Solar; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR 1Q EPS 78C, EST. LOSS 10C; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR CEO MARK WIDMAR COMMENTS ON CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 49,055 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,340 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 318,528 shares. Tiedemann Ltd has invested 0.03% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Blackrock owns 8.00 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Grace And White Inc New York invested 1.87% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.14% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Limited Co accumulated 16,157 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp reported 0.08% stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc stated it has 265,276 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, D E Shaw And Incorporated has 0.01% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 156,308 shares. Minnesota-based Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Art Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 227,686 shares.

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 104.35% or $0.48 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $2.11 million for 835.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.64 actual earnings per share reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.13% EPS growth.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S Well Svcs Inc by 80,408 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $14.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 450,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

Amica Retiree Medical Trust, which manages about $113.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5,339 shares to 7,331 shares, valued at $419,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.42 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.